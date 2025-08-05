Teodosio went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored Monday in a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

Teodosio got his third straight start in center field Monday as the Angels give him a chance to show that he belongs in the big leagues. The 26-year-old went 0-for-4 over his first two games, extending his career MLB line to 1-for-16, but he finally got going with a trio of hits (including his first career extra-base knock) against the Rays. Teodosio batted .321 over 58 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake prior to his call-up Saturday, so there's reason to believe he can hit for decent average in the majors, though he's never demonstrated much power and had zero homers in 16 games with Salt Lake.