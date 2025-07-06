Stevens will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Since calling Stevens up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, the Angels have been giving the 26-year-old regular playing time in the infield while Christian Moore (thumb), Yoan Moncada (knee) and Chris Taylor (hand) are all on the shelf. Stevens will pick up his fourth straight start Sunday after going 1-for-8 with four strikeouts through his first three big-league games. He'll likely see his opportunities dwindle once the Angels get one of their banged-up infielders back from the injured list.