Silseth (elbow) struck out four and allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Making the fourth start of his rehab assignment and his second in a row with Salt Lake, Silseth built up to 78 pitches. Though he threw only 47 strikes, issued three free passes and uncorked one wild pitch, Silseth's outing still represented a step forward from his last rehab start Tuesday, when he walked five over 2.2 innings. According to MLB.com, Angels manager Ron Washington said that Silseth could return from the 60-day injured list to make his next appearance with the big club, though a decision on that front will depend on how the right-hander feels physically coming out of the Triple-A start.