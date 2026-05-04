Cortez has been promoted to Double-A Rocket City and will be used in a relief role moving forward, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

A second-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Cortez was used primarily as a reliever in college, but the Angels had attempted to develop him as a starting pitcher. However, while Cortez has shown good stuff in the minors, an 18.4 percent walk rate left the Angels little choice but to shift the righty to the bullen. Cortez could move quickly as a reliever, and he's in an organization known for aggressively promoting its prospects.