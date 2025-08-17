Angels' Connor Brogdon: Loses 40-man roster spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels designated Brogdon for assignment Sunday.
Brogdon will lose his spot on the Angels' 40-man roster after he coughed up four earned runs over 1.1 innings between his last two relief appearances to bring his ERA up to 5.30 across 37 appearances on the season. The Angels recalled right-hander Jose Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace Brogdon in the bullpen.
