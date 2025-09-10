Jordan has a 0.94 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB in 28.2 innings across seven starts for Single-A Inland Empire.

The 19-year-old righty logged a 3.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 55:21 K:BB in 47.2 innings in the Arizona Complex League before getting the bump to Single-A. He logged a groundball rate over 55 percent at both stops thanks to a strong sinker/slider combination. His fastball has been trending up and may continue to do so as he fills out his projectable 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame. Jordan's changeup lags behind, but he was still able to hold left-handed batters to a .648 OPS this year. Jordan is an up-and-coming pitching prospect whom the aggressive Angels could push to Double-A at some point in his age-20 season.