Angels' Francisco Arcia: Contract purchased from minors
Arcia was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.
Arcia had his contract selected from the minors following the trade of catcher Martin Maldonado to the Astros in exchange for pitcher Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money. Through 42 games with Salt Lake this year, Arcia has hit .283/.352/.393 with three home runs and 26 RBI. He's yet to play in a big-league game over the course of his 12-year professional career. Expect him to be utilized as Jose Briceno's reserve.
