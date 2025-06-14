Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Allows two homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochanowicz (3-8) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks with two strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
Kochanowicz was tagged for two solo home runs and couldn't complete the fifth inning due to a rain delay. Though his outing was cut short at just 53 pitches, the 24-year-old snapped a streak of four straight starts allowing exactly four earned runs. He'll carry a 5.53 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 50:33 K:BB across 71.2 innings into a tough matchup with the Yankees next week.
