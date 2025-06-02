Kochanowicz (3-7) yielded four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Kochanowicz delivered two scoreless frames to open the game before coughing up a run in the third inning. The Guardians then scored three in the fourth inning, including a solo shot by Jose Ramirez. Kochanowicz has given up four runs in three straight outings, raising his ERA from 4.71 to 5.34 in the process. He threw just 48 of 84 pitches for strikes Sunday in what was his shortest outing of the year. Kochanowicz is currently slated to face the Mariners at home next weekend.