Kochanowicz (1-5) took the loss Sunday against the Tigers, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out a batter in five innings.

Kochanowicz's troublesome innings came during the second and third when he let up all five of his runs. A pair of walks to begin the second was a recipe for disaster, as the Tigers took advantage and scored three runs. Colt Keith made it four straight starts with allowing a home run with a two-run blast in the third. It's been brutal for Kochanowicz thus far, as he ranks bottom five among qualifying pitchers in ERA (5.79), WHIP (1.50) and strikeout rate (12.3%) among other categories. He'll aim to rebound in a home start versus Baltimore over the weekend.