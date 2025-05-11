Kochanowicz (2-5) allowed a run on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Despite matching his season high with four walks, this was arguably Kochanowicz's best start of the season. It ended his five-start losing streak, and the lone blemish on his line was an RBI double by Ryan Mountcastle in the sixth inning. Over eight starts, Kochanowicz has a 5.23 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB across 43 innings. He'll look to build off this performance in his next outing, but it'll be a tough one, as he's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Dodgers.