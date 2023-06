Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Adell was undoubtedly deserving of a promotion, having collected a .958 OPS with 18 home runs this season with Salt Lake. He's still striking out at a 29.2 percent rate, though, and might only be up with the big club for as long as Hunter Renfroe is on paternity leave. Adell is not in the Angels' lineup Wednesday but is expected to start Thursday versus lefty Drew Smyly, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.