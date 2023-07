Adell is starting in center field and batting fifth Friday against the Dodgers.

It's the second straight start for Adell, who played left field and hit cleanup Wednesday against the Padres. He's already tallied a double, a triple and two RBI in five at-bats since being recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Salt Lake. The 24-year-old has a real chance to shine with Mike Trout (wrist) facing a multi-month absence.