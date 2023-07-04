Adell was Sam Blum of The Athletic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Sam Blum reports.

Adell has dominated as usual at Salt Lake this season with a .956 OPS, 23 home runs and nine stolen bases. He homered in his lone game with the Angels earlier this year but overall has struggled mightily during his opportunities at the big-league level. Adell is taking Mike Trout's (wrist) spot on the roster and could see a decent amount of playing time during this stint in the majors, although there's no guarantee.