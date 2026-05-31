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Angels' Jo Adell: Clubs ninth homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Adell went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 14-3 victory versus the Rays.

Adell made the most of his lone hit, clobbering a 431-foot, three-run homer to center field in the ninth inning. The veteran outfielder has been all-or-nothing at the plate of late -- over his past 10 games, he's batting just 7-for-40 with 11 strikeouts and no walks but has three homers and two doubles. Adell hit a career-high 37 long balls last season but is well off that pace in 2026 with nine homers through 59 contests.

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