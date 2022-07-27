Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said Adell is dealing with some bruising and stiffness on his arm, but the outfielder could be available off the bench for Wednesday's game in Kansas City, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Adell went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals, but he was lifted in the top of the seventh for a pinch runner after he was hit by a pitch in his final plate appearance of the night. The 23-year-old is apparently still experiencing some residual soreness, but Nevin seemed to downplay any concern about Adell's injury. Look for Adell to rejoin the lineup at some point during the Angels' four-game series with the Rangers that begins Thursday.