Angels' Jo Adell: Not in lineup for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Adell is not in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners.
Adell made a mental mistake late in the afternoon contest, so his absence from the Game 2 lineup could at least partly be attributed to that. Magneuris Sierra will start in left field in the nightcap.
