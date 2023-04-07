Adell is slashing .350/.500/.950 with three home runs, three doubles, six runs and nine RBI through six games with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Adell was unable to make the Angels' Opening Day roster out of spring training, but he's making an early push to get his next chance in the majors. He's reached base in all six games that he's played in the minors so far this season and has homered in three straight contests. One of Adell's biggest struggles to this point in his career has been making contact -- he struck out at a 37.7 percent clip over 284 big-league plate appearances last season -- but he's shown dramatic improvement thus far in 2023, striking out just four times while drawing five walks over 26 trips to the dish. Adell is a few years removed from being one of the game's top prospects, and even if he does make it back to the majors soon, he isn't likely to have an everyday role with Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Hunter Renfroe locked in as the Angels' starting outfielders.