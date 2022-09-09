site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-jo-adell-out-of-lineup-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Jo Adell: Out of lineup Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Adell is not in the lineup Friday against the Astros, Edwin Perez of MLB.com reports.
Adell will get a day off Friday against Houston after slashing just .118/.118/.353 over the past week. Mickey Moniak will take over in left field for him and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read