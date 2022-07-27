Adell went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

Adell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to force in the Angels' fifth run. He's had spotty hitting since the All-Star break, going 3-for-15 (.200) with two RBI and a run scored in his last five games. He's holding onto a regular role in the corner outfield spots, and it's one he'll likely have until Mike Trout (ribs) can return. Adell is slashing .235/.279/.357 with three steals, three home runs, 13 RBI and six runs scored through 122 plate appearances.