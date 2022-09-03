Adell will sit Saturday against the Astros, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Even in a lost season, the Angels don't seem all that committed to giving Adell the chance to prove himself, as he's now been on the bench for three of the last four games. His .224/.270/.368 slash line in 65 games and his 36.7 percent strikeout rate don't make a great case for regular at-bats, but he's still a 23-year-old who had plenty of prospect pedigree before he made his debut in 2020. Ryan Aguilar will start in left field Saturday.