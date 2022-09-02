site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jo Adell: Riding pine Friday
Adell isn't starting Friday against Houston, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Adell went 0-for-3 during Wednesday's win over the Yankees and will take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Ryan Aguilar is starting in left field and batting eighth.
