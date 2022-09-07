Adell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.
Adell was on the bench for consecutive games against Houston over the weekend, but he appears to have settled back into a near-everyday role. He went back-to-back with Mike Ford in the second inning for his seventh long ball of the season, which ended a 2-for-23 slide over the previous eight contests. Adell will draw his fourth start in a row in Wednesday's series finale, manning left field and batting seventh.