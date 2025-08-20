Adell went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Reds.

Adell lifted his homers in the seventh and eighth innings, with the latter long ball tying the game briefly at 4-4. The outfielder has gone deep three times over his last three games. He's up to 28 homers, 78 RBI, 49 runs scored and three stolen bases over 119 contests. Adell is still batting just .233, but his .777 OPS is easily the best mark of his career.