Adell went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Sunday's 9-1 win against Atlanta.

Coming into the contest, Adell had gone 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over his previous four games. The contact issues continued -- he struck out twice more Sunday -- but Adell produced two hits, including a first-inning RBI single, in the victory. The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact thus far in his big-league career, and he's slashing a modest .239/.272/.367 with three home runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 114 plate appearances this season.