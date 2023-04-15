Through 12 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, Adell is slashing .347/.448/.939 with eight home runs, five doubles, 14 runs and 17 RBI.

Adell set a Salt Lake franchise record by homering in six straight games from April 4-9. Though that streak came to an end with an 0-for-4 performance April 11, the outfielder bounced back with another homer in his following game, and he went a combined 5-for-11 in his previous two contests heading into Friday. Adell's power surge has come with plenty of strikeouts -- he's fanned multiple times in six of his past eight games -- but the 2017 first-round draft pick is certainly turning heads with his fast start to the campaign. There's a good possibility that he'll make his way back up to the majors at some point this season, but it would likely take an injury for him to garner significant playing time with the big club with Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe locked in as the Angels' starting outfield.