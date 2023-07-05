Adell hit an RBI triple in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Adell was recalled prior to the contest Tuesday with Mike Trout (wrist) placed on the injured list. Though he wasn't in the starting lineup, Adell came through when called upon, smacking an RBI triple in the ninth inning to begin a Los Angeles rally that fell short. It appears Adell will stick around with the big club for a while since Trout is expected to miss at least a month, though it's not certain that he'll be an everyday player since Mickey Moniak, Taylor Ward and Hunter Renfroe each has a regular role in the team's outfield.