Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed-hitting Lowe will be held out of the starting nine for the second straight day while the Angels face off against another left-handed starting pitcher (Eric Lauer). In Lowe's absence, Bryce Teodosio will pick up another start in the outfield, this time covering center while Mike Trout occupies the designated-hitter spot.