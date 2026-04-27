Lowe went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning loss to the Royals.

Lowe was lifted for a pinch runner in the seventh inning, with Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register noting that the outfielder may have tweaked his calf. However, Fletcher added that it might have been a planned replacement, and the Angels didn't provide an update on Lowe after the game, so it's safe to assume he's fine until information to the contrary surfaces. Lowe's big game lifted his average to .188 on the year, and he's added a .583 OPS, three home runs, nine RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base across 77 plate appearances. He is primarily working on the strong side of a platoon in left field, and a run of four straight left-handed starters against the Angels had limited Lowe to a bench role for much of the past week.