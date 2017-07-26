Angels' Kole Calhoun: Homers in loss Tuesday

Calhoun went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Indians.

The 29-year-old has been slumping since returning from the break (3-for-23), so Tuesday's three-run shot may be a sign that he is breaking out of his mini slump. Calhoun is power is right on pace with his career marks, but his .234 batting average has severely limited his fantasy value this year. That said, his .270 BABIP remains over 30 points lower than his previous four-year average, so if his luck turns in the second half he could regain standard-league value.