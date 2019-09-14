Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Rays.

Calhoun went deep twice for the first time this season, including a two-run homer in the third inning, followed by a solo shot in the eighth. The long balls marked career-high number 30 and 31 for the 31-year-old outfielder, who is batting .234/.326/.479 on the year.