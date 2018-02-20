Angels' Kole Calhoun: Set to benefit from lowered fence

The right-field fence at Angel Stadium has been lowered from 18 feet to eight feet, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels had one of the tougher parks for lefties to hit homers in last season, but this change should make things a bit easier for left-handers like Calhoun. With his above-average pull rate (44.7 percent last year), Calhoun could be the player most affected by this change. Don't expect a major boost, but he could show a little more power than the projections expect as a result of this change.