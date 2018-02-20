Angels' Kole Calhoun: Set to benefit from lowered fence
The right-field fence at Angel Stadium has been lowered from 18 feet to eight feet, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels had one of the tougher parks for lefties to hit homers in last season, but this change should make things a bit easier for left-handers like Calhoun. With his above-average pull rate (44.7 percent last year), Calhoun could be the player most affected by this change. Don't expect a major boost, but he could show a little more power than the projections expect as a result of this change.
More News
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...