Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Calhoun doubled and scored in the second inning and launched a solo homer to center field in the fourth. Of his 101 hits this season, 51 have gone for extra bases, and 27 have left the yard to establish a career high. His previous best season in the power department was 2015 when he slugged 26 homers.