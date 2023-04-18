The Angels moved Soto from Triple-A Salt Lake to Double-A Rocket City on Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old infielder looked to be something special during the brief time he spent in the majors last season, slashing .400/.414/.582 through 59 plate appearances. However, a slow start in Triple-A (.554 OPS) through 13 games has derailed potential plans for Soto to rejoin the Angels anytime soon. If he's able to get things going in Double-A, there's a good chance he might get the call to return to Salt Lake relatively quickly.