The Angels plan to call up Soto from Double-A Rocket City on Monday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Soto's promotion may come as a bit of a surprise just looking at the numbers, as the 22-year-old was demoted to Double-A after hitting just .157 with Triple-A Salt Lake and he's posted just a .566 OPS since joining Rocket City. However, since he's on the 40-man roster and has the ability to play a few different infield positions, the Angels may view him as an ideal utility option while Anthony Rendon tends to a groin injury. Rendon is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday in a corresponding move.