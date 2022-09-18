Soto went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Soto entered Saturday's game off the bench and went 0-for-1 before drawing the start at shortstop Sunday. He was aboard on a single in the third inning for his first big-league hit, then scored on a Luis Rengifo homer. In the seventh, Soto went yard himself to pad the Angels' lead. The 22-year-old isn't a particularly notable prospect, but he slashed .281/.379/.362 across 119 games with Double-A Rocket City this year. He should have a chance to compete with Michael Stefanic and Rengifo for playing time in the middle infield over the last couple of weeks of the season.