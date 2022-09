Soto went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a run, a stolen base and a strikeout during Sunday's 10-3 win over Minnesota.

Soto capped off a productive series in Minnesota on Sunday, as he put up a third consecutive multi-hit performance during the blowout win. He also recorded his first career stolen base in the majors in the top of the sixth inning. Over nine games since making his big-league debut, the 22-year-old has hit .346 with a home run, two doubles, five runs, four RBI and a stolen base.