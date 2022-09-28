Soto went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

The 22-year-old rookie has turned in four consecutive two-hit games to lift his batting average up to .379 through his first 32 big-league plate appearances. A .500 BABIP has had a major role in propping up Soto's batting average, and his 28.1 percent strikeout rate is another data point that suggests some regression could be in the forecast. Even if that's the case, Soto should at least continue to enjoy a full-time role in the Los Angeles infield while David Fletcher (hand) remains on the injured list.