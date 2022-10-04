Soto went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Athletics.
The 22-year-old has exploded onto the season for the Angels over the last few weeks, and he kept it going with a strong game batting out of the leadoff spot Monday. Soto's multi-hit effort was his eighth over his last 10 games, during which he is 18-for-36. Soto will likely come back to earth next season, as he sports an unsustainable BABIP north of .500, but he will be worth keeping an eye on to see if he earns regular playing time next season.