The Angels recalled Soto from Double-A Rocket City on Monday.
As anticipated, the Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon (groin) on the 10-day injured list to facilitate Soto's first promotion of the 2023 season. Soto received a late-season call-up to the big leagues in 2022 and delivered a .400/.414/.582 slash line in 59 plate appearances, but that level of performance stands out as a major outlier compared to every other stop he's made in the minors. He's mustered a pedestrian .566 OPS over 17 games at Rocket City this season and will likely have to settle for limited use in a utility role while he's up with the Angels.