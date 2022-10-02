Soto went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Soto was part of the Angels' rally for the lead in the seventh inning, knocking a game-tying RBI double and scoring the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice. This was his sixth multi-hit effort in his last eight games, with five of his 13 hits in that span going for extra bases. The infielder is now batting .381 with a home run, a triple, four doubles, seven RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base through his first 14 major-league contests. Soto's hot hitting should help protect him from losing playing time to David Fletcher, who returned from a hand injury Thursday.