Rengifo will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Pirates, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rengifo will pick up a fourth consecutive start after going 3-for-10 with a home run and two walks over the Angels' prior three contests. At least until the Angels get Brandon Drury (shoulder) back from the 10-day injured list, Rengifo should have a fairly clear path to near-everyday playing time in the infield.