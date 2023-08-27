Rengifo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss against the Mets.

Rengifo put the Angels ahead 2-1 in the eighth inning with a 417-foot blast off Drew Smith, his 12th homer of the year. The 26-year-old Rengifo has been on a tear of late, going 11-for-23 (.478) with four extra-base hits in his last seven contests. Overall, his slash line is up to .247/.333/.410with 50 runs scored, 42 RBI and five steals across 405 plate appearances as he continues to see steady playing time in a utility role.