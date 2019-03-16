Rengifo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Rengifo got to start spring with the big-league club, but with just 46 Triple-A games under his belt, his odds of breaking camp with the team were slim. He could push for a promotion at some point this year with strong numbers at Salt Lake.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...