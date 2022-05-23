Rengifo went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in a 4-1 win Sunday over Oakland.

Rengifo reached base safely three times Sunday, swiping his first bag of the season and hitting fifth in the Angels' lineup for the first time. He has been excellent since being recalled from Triple-A earlier this month and has a solid .313/.421/.438 batting line in 39 plate appearances. With five straight starts at the keystone, the 25-year-old appears to be Los Angeles' primary second baseman while David Fletcher (hip) is on the injured list.