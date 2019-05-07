Rengifo was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels activated Zack Cozart (neck), Cody Allen (back) and Shohei Ohtani (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, resulting in a flurry of corresponding moves. Rengifo struggled to a .185 average with three extra-base hits and an RBI over nine games, so he'll head back to the minor leagues.

