Angels' Luis Rengifo: Set for big-league debut
Rengifo was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Thursday's game against the Yankees, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
After excelling across three levels of the minors last season, Rengifo has only hit .240/.284/.387 with two home runs and two steals in 81 plate appearances this year, but was nonetheless summoned to make his big-league debut. According to DiGiovanna, Rengifo will start at second base and hit ninth in Thursday's game against the Yankees. He is only 5-foot-10, but hit seven home runs last year as a 21-year-old while chipping in 41 steals. His above-average speed and aggression on the bases will be the main selling point for fantasy, at least early in his big-league career. Zack Cozart (neck) was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move.
