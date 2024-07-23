Rengifo (wrist) is expected be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The switch-hitting utility man has been sidelined since early July due to wrist inflammation, but he recently resumed full baseball activities and is on the cusp of rejoining the active roster. Rengifo has a .315/.358/.442 slash line with six homers and 22 steals through 69 games this season, and he'll be a popular name in trade rumors with the Angels being one of a handful of teams that are clear sellers ahead of next week's deadline.