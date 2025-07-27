Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

Rengifo has put together a steady July, batting .279 (24-for-86) for the month. That hasn't come with much other production -- he has just four extra-base hits, all of which are doubles, during the month, and he's added a 3:19 BB:K. He's mired in a 29-game homer drought and has just four home runs and three steals while slashing .241/.281/.319 through 98 contests this season.