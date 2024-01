The Angels and Rengifo (biceps) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.4 million contract Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

It's a sizable raise for Rengifo, who was arbitration-eligible for the second time. The 26-year-old posted a career-high .783 OPS with 16 home runs for the Angels in 2023. Rengifo had surgery in September to repair a biceps tendon but should be at or close to 100 percent for camp.